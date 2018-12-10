; Come One, Come All: Community Invited For Cruisin’ The Campus For Winter

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley sends an invitation to one and all in the greater Oswego community for the next installment of Crusin’ the Campus.

Cruisin’ the Campus for Winter will take place at SUNY Oswego from Dec. 21, through Jan. 27.

It’s the college’s way to wish the community happy holidays and to thank everyone who partners with, supports and cheers on the college.

Community members can soak up a swim, head out for a hike, browse in the books, stare at the stars, scream for skaters or holler for hoopsters.

Other activities include sports clinics and art sessions for children; a downtown photography exhibition for all; numerous NCAA athletic events.

A number of the opportunities are free of charge.

All children under 17 need to be accompanied by an adult.

Parking is free and no permit is required during these dates, though reserved, handicap and overnight restrictions apply. SUNY Oswego is a tobacco- and smoke-free campus; no use of tobacco or apparatus for smoking or vaping is permitted.

Venues across campus — and a mile south at Rice Creek Field Station — await the adventurous spirit of young and old:

* Lee Hall: recreational swimming and basketball

* Penfield Library: books, multimedia and more

* Shineman Center: planetarium shows

* Hewitt Union: sessions of “At the Art Studio” (for a fee)

* Marano Campus Center arena: open skating (for a small fee) and games (these are ticketed) of the Oswego State men’s and women’s ice hockey teams

* Laker Hall gym: men’s and women’s basketball (ticketed); wrestling

* Laker Hall pool: men’s and women’s swimming and diving

* Oswego State Downtown: art exhibition, shopping

* Rice Creek Field Station: Story Hour, Ramble, hiking

* Romney Field House: open recreation

There’s even an event in New York City, at the SUNY Welcome Center: Alumni who work in the New York metropolitan area will speak with current students about their careers, how the graduates got to their own positions, the job search process and relocating to the area.

All events during Cruisin’ are listed at a special channel of the college’s online calendar, oswego.edu/cruisin.

