Committee, BOE Meetings slated

OSWEGO – On January 2, the Oswego City School District will hold an audit committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. and a regular Board of Education meeting at 5 p.m. in the Education Center Conference Room.
The pubic is welcome to attend.
