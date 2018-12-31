Committee, BOE Meetings slated

December 31, 2018 Contributor

OSWEGO – On January 2, the Oswego City School District will hold an audit committee meeting at 4:30 p.m. and a regular Board of Education meeting at 5 p.m. in the Education Center Conference Room.

The pubic is welcome to attend.

