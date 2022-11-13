SCRIBA, NY – This project, using donations from local businesses and individuals, provides a box of food for disadvantaged Scriba residents and Christmas gifts for their young children (ages 12 and under).

Applications for 2022 will be taken at the Scriba Municipal Building on Creamery Road in the Town of Scriba on ONLY the following two dates:

Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, November 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants must apply in person. Information supplied to project volunteers will be maintained in strict confidence.

Applicants must be able to provide all of the following: a valid NYS Driver’s License or equivalent ID, a recent bill displaying a current Scriba address, and a positive ID for each household member (Birth certificate, driver’s license, etc.)

For further information, please call either (315-342-2081) or (315-342-4847) or (315-343-6642).

