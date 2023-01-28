OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday February 4

National Take Your Child to the Library Day

Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday February 11

Find Your New Love pet adoption and fostering event with the Oswego County Humane Society.

1-3 p.m. Saturday February 11

Cupid Renaissance Collages

Art with Jessica J is a free family art class. 8-14 year olds may attend with or without parents, younger children should attend with parents. Register in the Children’s Room or online at https://forms.gle/zCih2WVzYanhvx1LA

2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday February 11

Meal Prep for Busy People sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Learn the tips and tricks of meal planning so that a few hours in the kitchen will give you a full week of grab & go breakfasts & lunches and 10-minute dinners.

Instructor Kelly Mateja will have worksheets and two 5-day meal plans with prep instructions for everyone who signs up. https://foloswego.com/learn-to-signup/ 1-4 p.m. Tuesday February 14

Puzzle Swap hosted by the Friends of the Library. Many puzzles to choose from even if you’re the first through the door. Bring in your complete puzzles to exchange for a puzzle new to you! 1-3 p.m. Monday February 16

Snow & Ice Preschool Play Event

Bring your preschooler to celebrate winter in the warmth inside the library with snowy themed games and crafts. 1-3 p.m. Tuesday February 21

Our Favorite Books Winter Break Party

Join us to celebrate Dog Man and Pete the Cat this year! Games, crafts, and fun! 3-5 p.m. Thursday February 23

Youth Work Oppotunities through Oswego County Workforce New York will be explained by Workforce staff. Many opportunities exist for youth ages 16-24 to get great jobs and start building their resumes. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday February 23 Reading Circle discusses Kindred by Octavia Butler. Borrow a copy from the library and read as much as you can before the 23rd. Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler created this exceptional story, now an FX series, in the 70s.

It centers on Dana James, a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles with her white husband. But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century Maryland plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family.

