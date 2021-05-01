MEXICO, NY – Students in the Project Explore and CTE Advantage programs at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation learned the process of maple syrup production from start to finish.

From tapping the trees, to boiling and bottling, to selling the syrup to staff, the students received the full experience. The process takes place on CiTi’s main campus in Mexico, where there is an abundance of sugar maple trees. A short w

After collecting the sap, the students learn to pour it into a wood-burning evaporator to boil it and separate the water from the sugar. The students bottled the syrup in CiTi’s Culinary Arts classroom under the direction of Instructor Carolyn Deary-Petrocci.

For more information on CiTi programming, visit CiTiboces.org.

