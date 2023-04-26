ALBANY – The Assembly Transportation Committee blocked 11 Minority-backed bills today, which included proposals to keep ride-hailers safe from sex offenders, restore the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge, and reduce costs for commuters and farmers. Also included in the Minority Conference proposals are measures that would honor Gold Star Families, Eagle Scouts and Girl Scouts and make it easier to become a bone marrow donor.

“We have seen too many good bills blocked simply because the sponsor doesn’t sit on the other side of the aisle. Protecting riders from potentially-dangerous individuals using driving services to find their next victim is a common-sense measure, and it’s even more necessary at a time when crime in New York is skyrocketing,” said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C-Pulaski). “Other measures to eliminate burdensome costs like congestion pricing and tolls for agricultural workers would go a long way toward mitigating New York’s oppressive affordability climate. It’s very disappointing these bills were blocked from a full Assembly vote.”

A list of transportation bills proposed by the Assembly Minority is outlined below:

Congestion Pricing Repeal – Repeals congestion pricing (A.4660, McGowan)

– Repeals congestion pricing (A.4660, McGowan) Background Checks for Transportation Network Company Drivers – Requires a person to be disqualified from receiving a permit to drive for companies such as Uber and Lyft if that driver has been convicted of a sex offense and keeps this disqualification in place for the entire period that individual is required to register as a sex offender (A.3477, DeStefano)

– Requires a person to be disqualified from receiving a permit to drive for companies such as Uber and Lyft if that driver has been convicted of a sex offense and keeps this disqualification in place for the entire period that individual is required to register as a sex offender (A.3477, DeStefano) Free Agricultural Food Transport – Allows agricultural food product transporters to transport their products free of charge while using New York state thruways (A.5352, Gray)

– Allows agricultural food product transporters to transport their products free of charge while using New York state thruways (A.5352, Gray) Bone Marrow Donation Enrollment – Allows for individuals to enroll in the national bone marrow donor program at the time of application for or renewal of a driver’s license or non-driver identification card (A.4075, Ra)

– Allows for individuals to enroll in the national bone marrow donor program at the time of application for or renewal of a driver’s license or non-driver identification card (A.4075, Ra) Gold Star License Plates – Eliminates the registration fee for Gold Star Mothers’ and Gold Star Family Members’ distinctive license plates (A.2062, Hawley)

– Eliminates the registration fee for Gold Star Mothers’ and Gold Star Family Members’ distinctive license plates (A.2062, Hawley) Eagle Scouts License Plate – Establishes a distinctive plate honoring Eagle Scouts (A.4147, Durso)

– Establishes a distinctive plate honoring Eagle Scouts (A.4147, Durso) Girl Scout Gold Award License Plates – Establishes a distinctive plate honoring a recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award (A.4437, Durso)

– Establishes a distinctive plate honoring a recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award (A.4437, Durso) Army 10th Mountain Division License Plates – Creates distinctive license plates for the Army 10th Mountain Division (A.1538, Blankenbush)

– Creates distinctive license plates for the Army 10th Mountain Division (A.1538, Blankenbush) Renaming the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge – Reverts the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the Tappan Zee Bridge (A.4588, McGowan)

– Reverts the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the Tappan Zee Bridge (A.4588, McGowan) Volunteer Firefighter License Plates for Spouses – Authorizes the spouses of certain volunteer firefighters to be issued a distinctive license plate for volunteer firefighters (A.4939, Brown E.)

– Authorizes the spouses of certain volunteer firefighters to be issued a distinctive license plate for volunteer firefighters (A.4939, Brown E.) Parking Availability Study – Directs the New York state Department of Transportation and the New York City Department of Transportation to conduct a study on parking availability (A.5313, Chang)

