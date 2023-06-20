Root on the Bills at the Jets and Commanders

CNY – AAA Western and Central New York is offering two more Group Tours for Buffalo Bills fans to see their favorite team on the road this coming season. The first trip will be for the Bills’ season-opening game at the New York Jets from September 10-12. The second trip will be for the Bills’ game at the Washington Commanders from September 23-25.

The packages are on sale now with pricing starting at $799 per person based on quadruple occupancy (4 per room). Full payment is due at the time of booking. Space is limited and will be sold on a first come first served basis. A discount of $25 per person is being offered to anyone who books both trips!

Trip # 1 – Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, September 10-12, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS:

Roundtrip motorcoach transportation from Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse

2-nights accommodations at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Tailgate Party at MetLife Stadium: Includes Food and Drink (alcoholic & non-alcoholic)

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets September 11 game ticket (Mezzanine-Endzone)

National September 911 Memorial & Museum admission

Free time in Times Square NYC

Free time to visit American Dream Mall with transportation

Trip # 2 – Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders, September 23-25, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS:

Roundtrip motorcoach transportation from Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse

2-nights accommodations at Gaylord National Harbor Resort

Welcome Reception with 1 drink and light food

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders September 24 game ticket (Sections 228 & 229 / Lower Corner-Endzone)

Evening Illuminated Monument driving tour

Guided tour of Arlington National Cemetery

Group Tours offer you the best of both worlds — a diverse selection of travel experiences with the extra savings and member benefits of group travel. Travel with like-minded individuals (in this case Bills fans) from your own region and communities. Reservations can be made through any AAA Western and Central New York branch or by calling (800)-937-1222, or by visiting www.AAA.com/Groups.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...