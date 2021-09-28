PARISH, NY – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District started the school year with a new Director of Special Education who brings a wealth of experience and expertise in educational administration to APW.

Amy St. Croix, a native of the Watertown area, served six years as a high school teacher at Belleville Henderson High School before she decided to pursue her administrative certification.

When she earned her CAS from St. Lawrence University, she accepted an assistant principal position at Carthage Middle School. After seven years as a Comet, she moved on to become the elementary principal at Alexandria Central, where she later transitioned into her most recent position as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

“I entered the field of education simply because I truly enjoy working with children,” St. Croix said. “Each of my roles has given me an insight into a different age of childhood and the excitement that comes with growing up.”

St. Croix said one her biggest goals in her new role at APW is to create a special programs department that supports students, staff and teachers. She is looking forward to working with each family and staff member to bring about the most success for all students.

“I feel that the special education process is filled with opportunities to differentiate and individualize for each and every student,” St. Croix said. “I find this so exciting because it allows us to work collaboratively to find a successful path for each one of our students.”

When St. Croix isn’t working, she is most often traveling to hockey rinks or spending time on the shores of Lake Ontario during the warmer months with her husband and two teenage children. As a family, they love to travel and create their own adventures.

