2023 CNY Veterans Parade and Expo – Nov. 4 at the NYS Fairgrounds

2023 CNY Veterans Parade and Expo

I invite you all to join me at the 16th Annual CNY Veterans Parade and Expo on Saturday Nov. 4 at the NYS Fairgrounds.

Free Admission. Free Parking.

Hosted by Assemblyman William Magnarelli

9 a.m. -2 p.m. – Expo: Center of Progress Building.

9:00 a.m. Baldwinsville Community Band

Starting at 9 a.m. Hot Breakfast – free for Veterans

11 a.m. Brig Juice (local brass ensemble/drum & bugle corps)

Noon – Parade: Begins at the Dairy Building/Coliseum and runs down Tonawanda Street, loops around Chevy Court, and ends at the Center of Progress Building

The goal of the CNY Veterans Parade and Expo is to create an event at which soldiers and veterans can be thanked for their selfless service. It’s also an event that allows people to interact with veterans and service members, to learn first-hand about their experiences, and to personally thank them for serving our great nation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...