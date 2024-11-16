OSWEGO – The City of Oswego is thrilled to announce its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, set to brighten the holiday season on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. This community event will be held at Civic Plaza, located at 13 West Oneida Street, Oswego, NY 13126.

This year’s festivities promise an enchanting afternoon for all ages. Visitors will delight in the presence of Santa Claus and his cheerful elves, enjoy charming horse-drawn carriage rides, and marvel at intricate ice sculptures. Warm up with delicious hot chocolate provided by Friends of Camp Hollis for a small fee, while enjoying the joyous sounds of carolers and a captivating live stage show.

The live stage entertainment will commence at 5:00 p.m., setting the festive mood for the evening. At 6:00 p.m., the highlight of the event will unfold as the winners of the children’s coloring contest illuminate the tree in a special ceremony. Parents can anticipate receiving contest details through their children’s schools.

The celebration will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 6:05 p.m., launched from the Pedestrian Bridge over the Oswego River, providing a stunning finale to a magical day.

This event is free and open to the public, offering a wonderful opportunity for family, friends, and community members to gather and celebrate the holiday spirit.

For more information and updates as the event approaches, please stay tuned.

