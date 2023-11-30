Holiday Skate with the Lakers fundraiser set for Dec. 10

SUNY OSWEGO – The popular family-friendly event and fundraiser Holiday Skate With the Lakers will return from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 in SUNY Oswego’s Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center. All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.

The community is invited to skate with the Laker men’s and women’s hockey teams and share in holiday cheer. Admission is $3 per person, with an additional $3 charge for those looking to rent skates.

The event will include chances to win a Laker hockey jersey and a visit from Santa Claus.

“Our student-athletes love giving back to the fans, and especially children, so this event is always something they look forward to,” said Mark Digby, head coach of the Oswego State women’s hockey team and the event’s organizer. “I really think our players enjoy it as much as the kids from the community, and it supports a great cause. It’s a win all around.”

Attending children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

SUNY Oswego’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) Committee and Intercollegiate Athletics co-sponsor the event.

