OSWEGO COUNTY – The City of Fulton and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) partner to present “Light Up the Night” in recognition of Youth Homelessness Outreach Prevention Education (HOPE) Month. The event takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Bullhead Point Pavillion, located at 711 West Broadway in Fulton.

Participants will gather to display green lights to raise awareness of the challenges runaway and homeless youth face and promote resources that offer hope and support. Lights will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

For more information, contact Oswego County Opportunities Homeless Services at 315-342-7618.

