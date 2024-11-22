OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator David Hall announced that law enforcement agencies and STOP-DWI programs across the state will join forces to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving in an effort to prevent injuries and save lives. The state’s STOP-DWI “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” runs from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 1.

“Thanksgiving marks the start of the winter holiday season and millions of people across the country will hit the roads to spend time with family and friends over the extended weekend,” said Hall. “This makes it one of the busiest travel times of the year and increases the potential for more vehicle crashes.”

“While the holidays involve having fun with your friends and loved ones, it’s important to remember that drunk driving related crashes spike this time of year,” he added. “Driving under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal but can be deadly. For your own sake and for others on the road, please do not drive after consuming alcohol and have a plan to get home safely before you take your first drink.”

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. These efforts also target Memorial Day, July 4th, the 100 days of summer, Labor Day/end of summer, Halloween, the winter holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

“Everyone can help to make a difference by having a sober plan,” Hall said. “Simply download the ‘Have a Plan’ mobile app and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.”

To download the “Have a Plan” mobile app, go to www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp. For more information about the Oswego County STOP-DWI Program go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi or www.stopdwi.org/initiatives-oswego.

