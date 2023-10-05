Oswego Humane to Host Another Cats & Snacks

OSWEGO, NY, 10/4/2023 – The Oswego County Humane Society announces their next Cats & Snacks, a pet socialization and pantry drive event, at their office, Saturday, October 14 from 11 am-1 pm. This event is an opportunity to meet and play with adoptable cats and kittens. Staff will be there to answer any questions about the animals available for adoption through their organization as well as signing up anyone who is interested in fostering too. This event is also a food drive for the Oswego Humane Pet Food Pantry. Guests are asked to bring pet food donations for cats or dogs, dry or canned, as well as cat litter. This event is free to the public and does not require registration. Children of all ages are welcome.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

