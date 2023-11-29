SUNY Oswego To Host Holiday Craft And Vendor Fair On Dec. 9

SUNY OSWEGO – Dozens of local creators will show off creative gift ideas during the SUNY Oswego Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

A variety of vendors will fill Marano Campus Center’s Swetman Gym with offerings that feature many handmade and homemade items from around Central New York.

Each participating vendor donates an item toward door-prize drawings happening every half hour; no purchase is needed to enter, but one must be present to win.

Attending children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

SUNY Oswego’s Campus Events and Conference Services, and Student Orientation and Family Engagement offices sponsor the SUNY Oswego Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair. For more information or to request accommodations to attend, contact [email protected].

—

210 Culkin Hall State University of New York at Oswego Oswego, New York 13126 Office of Communications and Marketing

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...