Test Your Knowledge and Support Oswego County Youth

OSWEGO COUNTY – Gather your crew and bring your A-game to the Oswego County Farm Bureau’s Trivia Night Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 21! Doors open at 6 p.m. for this fun team contest at the North Street Nursery, 457 Co. Rte. 62, Pulaski.

Registration is $30 for each team member and covers a catered dinner and the trivia challenge. The event also features a social hour and gift raffles, and there will also be a cash bar for those aged 21 and over.

Teams, which can include up to six people, are also encouraged to show off their creativity by “dressing up” their table and/or their outfits with their best fall décor.

Money raised from this event will go toward youth programming in Oswego County.

For more information or to register, contact Sue Bristol at [email protected].

