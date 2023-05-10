Oswego, NY – The annual Black and White Masquerade Ball, hosted by Anthony House of Wellhouse Ministries, Inc., will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

The traditional ball will be held from 6-9:30 p.m. and feature a delicious meal, various auctions, and music throughout the evening. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

The mission of Anthony House is to develop and open a comfort-care home, Anthony House, for people with terminal illnesses who need 24-hour care so that they may pass with dignity in a loving environment. The masquerade ball, which has traditionally been held during the winter months, will now be a fall venue, and is the signature event for Anthony House. Their fundraising efforts will directly help with the anticipated construction and operating costs of their future home.

“We are extremely excited for our fundraising event in October, and the direct benefits it will have on our new Anthony House,” said Kateri Spinella, President and Event Co-chair. “We ask that the community please save the date in October! The Black and White Masquerade Ball has always been well attended and exceeded expectations, and we look forward to another tremendous evening.”

According to Spinella, the organization’s name Anthony House derives from the name and loving memory of Anthony Spinella Sr. 1930-2005. Anthony exhibited a gentle loving spirit throughout his life, and he was principled in all he did. Loving, giving, and contentment were qualities at the core of his life. His love of God was foremost, his love of family was next, and his love of country followed that.



“When Anthony House’s mission and fundraising goal culminates with the construction of an alternative home for the terminally ill, Anthony House, our organization, its roots, and this community can say we all came together to provide comfort care to so many,” she added.

Registration and tickets are available at https://www.anthonyhouseoswego.org/events, and the organization is in need of support from the business community for sponsorships. For sponsorship information please call Kateri Spinella at (315) 992-4218 or email [email protected].

“We are very hopeful that the business community joins us as partners for our annual event,” said Spinella.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Related