OSWEGO – The annual Oswego Catholic/Bishop Cunningham High School reunion will take place on Thursday, July 28 at noon at The Hibernians on Munn Street in Oswego, New York.

Anyone who attended or graduated from the Catholic High School is invited. Food, drinks, music and memories. $5 cover charge at the door, T-shirts for sale, Crusader Koozies. Hope to see you on July 28. Bring your yearbooks and any memorabilia you have! Go Crusaders. Go Red and White!

