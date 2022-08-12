CNY – The Everson Museum of Art is excited to welcome back UNIQUE, an annual exhibition coordinated by Syracuse-based independent living center ARISE.

UNIQUE celebrates the artistic talents of Central New Yorkers living with disabilities. This year, more than 60 Central New York Artists participated by submitting their art and literary work to UNIQUE Arts & Literary Magazine, a publication dedicated to sharing the artistic visions and voices of individuals with disabilities.

The works included in this exhibition eloquently speak to the myriad of thoughts, ideas, and feelings that all humans share, regardless of individual ability or circumstance. The annual competition invites submissions of art and literature, which are then selected for display by a panel of judges.

UNIQUE will be on view from August 19 through September 25. Visit everson.org to learn more.

For media inquiries, contact Kristin Sheehan at (646) 421-0291 or [email protected].

About the Everson Museum of Art:

The Everson is a museum of firsts. It was the first museum to dedicate itself to the collection of American art, to create a permanent collection of ceramics, to collect video art, to create a docent program, and to hire the now internationally-known architect I.M. Pei to design its building, a sculptural work of art in its own right. Located in Syracuse, NY, the Everson is home to over 10,000 works of art: American paintings, sculpture, drawings, video, graphics and one of the largest holdings of international ceramics in the nation. Visit everson.org to learn more.

