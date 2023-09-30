Apply Now for Youth Team Sports Grants

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding to support programs that focus on providing team sports and physical fitness activities to youth across the county.

The agency is preparing to distribute up to $60,000 in grants to programs that meet youth team sports funding guidelines. These include providing structured sports activities to Oswego County youth between the ages of 6 and 17 in communities with limited resources.

“This is a great opportunity for adults and older youth to take on a mentoring role, offering life lessons to our young people,” said Oswego County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney. “Team sports foster a constructive environment for youth to learn about teamwork and build a sense of community, skills they will use throughout their lives.

Affirmative youth development integrated in physical and healthy activities, and sports in particular, can positively affect their personal growth in areas such as self-esteem, goal setting and leadership skills. In addition, activities and sports build crucial motor skills, prevent obesity and reduce stress and mental challenges.

The funds are provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. Grants are intended to support a variety of local youth team sports programs catering to a broad range of youth in communities across the state where such programs may be scarce or under-resourced.

For the purposes of this grant funding, a ‘team sport’ is defined as an organized physical activity in which groups of two or more individuals are in competition with two or more opposing individuals. Sporting activities where individuals engage in competition on behalf of an organized group, such as singles tennis, team golf, or racing sports such as swimming or skiing, are also included in this definition.

All funded programs must aim to promote the following:

physical health and well-being: increase physical activity and create or enhance positive relationships to one’s body.

mental health and well-being: improve outcomes related to youth mental health, such as development of social and emotional skills and interpersonal connectedness.

employment: develop qualifying skills, such as collective problem-solving, teamwork and dispute resolution which all help prepare youth for suitable employment.

community cohesion: break down barriers to reduce discrimination, crime and violence in communities, and help the young leaders of tomorrow flourish.

Grant applications are due by Friday, October 27.

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Board of Directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact and measurable outcomes. It will also ensure that each project serves a large cross-section of youth from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County. Funding decisions and awards will be based on New York State guidelines.

For more information, complete guidelines or to request an application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3590.

