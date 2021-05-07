ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District recently celebrated the addition of eight new students to its National Honor Society.

The new inductees were recognized for their character, leadership, scholarship, and service during an Induction Ceremony. To qualify for the club, each student had to apply and meet specific criteria to be considered during the selection process. Students must have earned a 90 percent GPA across ninth, tenth, and the first half of eleventh grade, demonstrated leadership and good character, and performed community service, according to NHS Advisor Shaun Carter.

“This is an elite group of students,” said Superintendent Lynn Rhone. “Their academic achievement brought them to the forefront, but their dedication to service, propensity as a leader, and character as individuals brought them to a National Honor Society stage.”

The ceremony concluded with the traditional NHS candle lighting and oath, pledging to maintain high academic and personal standards.

The 2021 inductees included Caralyn Benedetto, Evelyn Butterworth, Miranda Hamilton, Michael Kinney, Allison Lenhart, Jordan Ostrander, Allisyn Scott, and Alivia Turk.

