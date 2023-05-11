ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from APW CSD Superintendent Naomi Ryfun regarding a bus incident that occurred Wednesday, May 10:

Dear APW Families and Community,

This letter is to inform you that yesterday afternoon, there was an incident on one of our buses. A JSHS student approached another JSHS student and punched him repeatedly. We are aware that the incident was also recorded and shared via social media.

Please know that violence will not be tolerated. This incident is being addressed according to our District’s Code of Conduct. Consequences for such behavior can include but are not limited to the following: being suspended from the bus, Superintendent’s Hearing, and long-term suspension.

The safety of our students is our priority, which includes their physical and emotional safety. Students who witnessed this incident may be experiencing difficult emotions; our counseling staff is available should your child wish to talk about this with an adult.

Thank you to the students who followed the safety expectations for riding the bus, which include staying seated, following the driver’s directions, and keeping one’s hands and feet to themselves.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Dr. Naomi Ryfun Superintendent of Schools

