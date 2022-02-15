PARISH, NY – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior/Senior High School recently welcomed new members into its Junior National Honor Society and Honor Society.

Ajsa Causevic, Cassiana Cross, Isaiah Fowler, Camden Haynes, Madison Mayers, Emma Millerschin, Elijah Mosher, Sophia Skellington and Autumn Wejko were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.

Jason Bobanick, Aida Causevic, Katelynn Chamberlin, Makayla Cobb, Peyton Flanagan, Sawyer Garrett, Richard Haynes, Megan Leemann, Mikayla Mattison, Emma Michaud, Christina Morse, Julliana Phillips and Madison Spicer were inducted into the National Honor Society.

“Congratulations to all of our new NHS and NJHS inductees,” said Carolyn Luckette, the NHS and NJHS Advisor. “These well-rounded students value the attributes of scholarship, leadership, service, character and citizenship. They are role models for our school. I feel privileged to work with such a dedicated group of students.”

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...