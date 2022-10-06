PARISH, NY – Concluding an exceptional first month of school, APW Elementary students were treated to a live musical concert from a well-loved school favorite.

On Friday, Sept. 30, APW students were treated to a guest performance by Jared Campbell, an award-winning singer/songwriter. Originally from upstate New York, Campbell now tours nationally, focusing on positive, uplifting messages for his audiences.

Campbell’s presence at APW Elementary has become a celebrated tradition, with a visit from the musician typically beginning and ending each year. While performing some covers of well-known songs, his self-written works focus on themes like kindness, cooperation, and respect. This year, Campbell encouraged APW students to “make history” while reminding them of the importance of being responsible to oneself.

The concert was made possible through the Arts in Education program with CiTi BOCES.

