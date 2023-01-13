ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning upcoming NYS Regent Exams:

Good Evening APW Families,

NYS January Regents Exams will be held January 24th-27th, 2023 for APW JSHS students signed up to take an exam. Please contact your student’s teacher to find out more information about Regents Review opportunities.

There will be No School for APW JSHS students on January 27th, 2023 to allow for a Regents Rating Day. If you have any questions, please call the Main Office at 315-625-5222.

