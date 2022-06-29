Aqua Spa Float Center Introduces Community Wellness Campaign Featuring Complimentary Services to Local Businesses

OSWEGO, NY – Our community is full of hardworking business owners, manufacturers, hospital

staff, teachers and so many others. The Community Gift of Wellness campaign is to feature

those amazing people and offer them a gift of rest.

Every month, the Aqua Spa Float Center will announce a business winner who will receive

vouchers to give to employees a complimentary single service. This includes a choice of: 60-

minute float therapy, cryotherapy, 30-minute infrared sauna, 30-minute salt therapy or 36-

minute massage chair. Aesthetic services are excluded. Anyone can nominate a local business

by contacting the Aqua Spa Float Center via email at [email protected].

Aqua Spa Owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi explain that this campaign is to further

enhance their vision of promoting wellness of the mind, body and spirit to the community.

“Tammy and I have lived and worked in the Oswego community for years,” says LeRoi. “Our

vision has always been to share the healing benefits of our multi-modality sanctuary with the

community.”

“We are truly a wellness destination for those seeking relief, mentally and physically,” said

LeRoi and Wilkinson. “And, while float therapy is a core modality, the additional wellness

modalities and services within our boutique like cryotherapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy,

massage chair and oxygen bar—clients can choose services that help the areas they most

need.”

“Having Lupus since 2008,” Wilkinson explains, “finding pain relief was important to me.

Through research, though, we found that relief of anxiety and depression was one of the top

reasons people chose float therapy.”

Wilkinson continues, “Rest and relaxation … the time out from one’s self and everything that we

do naturally combats inflammation, pain and anxiety. These are among the many reasons why

we’re reaching out to the community so they can experience the benefits and find relief.” said Wilkinson.

Aqua Spa Float Center’s Vision is to nurture and enhance wellness, balance and harmony

through a multi-modality-centered facility. They aspire to empower sustained, positive change,

well-being, and self-awareness; and educate to the benefits of natural health, holistic wellness,

and life balance.

This inclusive spa location and waterfront setting in Oswego, New York (a name derived from

the Iroquoian Indian word osh-we-geh, meaning “pouring-out place”) further captures the sacred

vision and relevance of our float center and wellness boutique.

Learn more about the Community Gift of Wellness Campaign:



About Aqua Spa Float Center

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique is located in the back of the former

education building at 120 East First Street, overlooking the Oswego River. The 6,500 square

foot wellness center offers float therapy, cryotherapy (cold therapy), infrared sauna, salt therapy,

massage chairs, oxygen bar and has an aesthetics department.

To learn more about the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, call 315-207-2080 or

visit their website at aquaspafloatcenter.com.

###

