This past year has been unexpected, changing daily, A unpredictable year that most of us have ever experienced. A year of so many losses coupled with so many heroes it has been a year of reassessing our basic values.

ARISE has been open and has been busy serving the needs of the disability community in all of the programs we offer. We have also served this same community in ways that challenged us daily. In one of those challenges, we have had an unprecedented need for wheelchair ramps.

Our ramp program that is solely funded by the generous donations of local business and community members has managed to grow from a humble start of just a few ramps a year to over 35 projects every year. Part of that program is providing aluminum ramps on a temporary basis to get people home from rehab sooner. Out of long-term care, (nursing homes) and home under the Hospice program so that individuals can be with family at the end-of-life stage.

We are maxed out in the aluminum ramp program with all available ramps out in service. We are now having to tell family members that they will have to go on a waiting list. The cost of wood has skyrocketed and that is limiting the number of wooden ramps we can construct.

HOWEVER, this is about the aluminum ramp story because it is the program that offers the fastest solution to the greatest need in the shortest period of time.

As such ARISE will be conducting a can drive on June 19th at our Oswego Office, 293 State Rout 104E, Oswego, (we are in the plaza with Ollies, Tractor Supply and new location of Planet Fitness). We will collect cans and bottles from 10am – 2:00pm. This in collaboration with the New York State Army National Guard Recruiting. Fire and Smoke Wood Fired BBQ will be supplying BBQ chicken halves, (not dinners) for $7 presale and $8 pickup with two pick up times at 11:00am and 1:45pm

You can also drop off your cans and bottles at the following redemption centers: Great Lakes Recycling, 159 East Bridge Street, Oswego or Great Lakes Recycling, 181 Gardenier Road, Oswego. Tell them it is for the ARISE can drive. You can do this anytime now through July.

Please start saving those cans and bottles and consider donating to ARISE in order for us to provide more ramps and fill part of the backlog. We know that a lot of people are asking for help in a lot of ways. We ask that you consider helping in this small way to assist those in the disability community, those whose families have a loved one coming out of long-term care, those with recovery periods and those that should be home for end of life as part of your giving.

YOU “CAN” ARISE

Call ARISE @315-342-4088 with any questions or for further information.

Or contact James Karasek @ [email protected]

