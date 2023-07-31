Audition Dates Set For The Oswego Players Fall Production Of “Night Must Fall”

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Players will be holding auditions for their upcoming fall production “Night Must Fall” a dramatic thriller centered around murder, love and suspense. Director Gina Mazzoli is looking for a cast of nine actors, five women and four men. These roles are large in nature with the exception of the additional inspector who has been added by the director for dramatic effect.

Auditions will be held on Monday, August 7 and Wednesday, August 9 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre located at Fort Ontario in Oswego. There will be no callbacks for this production and all auditioning actors will be asked to “Cold Read” from the script. No monologues are necessary. All characters will be required to do accents either upper class English or Cockney. Please be prepared to try using an accent and demonstrate this at auditions.

Written by Emylyn Williams in 1935, “Night Must Fall” has been adapted three times into films and has graced theatres all over the country as a psychological thriller captivating audiences for nearly 100 years. Mrs. Bramson, an elderly woman embittered and haughty, resides in her luxurious home in Essex with her long suffering bright niece, Olivia. Mrs. Bramson who spends most her days complaining and abusing her servants, is forcibly pushing Olivia into marriage with the neighborhood gentleman and admirer of her niece, Hubert.

When Mrs. Bramson finds out that her young attractive maid Dora has fallen pregnant by a handsome stranger of meager means and undetermined background, she summons this man to her estate. Dan, as he simply refers to himself, charms Mrs. Bramson with his good looks and doting nature. Olivia seems to see through Dan’s tricks and soon begins to worry the worst about him.

After the local town beauty has gone missing and announced with possible foul play by the police, Olivia’s suspicions about Dan start to increase. Has this new mysterious handsome man done the unthinkable? What of the lovely Dora’s fate? Has Olivia noticed more than the local authorities? What about Mrs. Bramson? Could she be next to fall victim in the night?

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

Rehearsals shall commence in the evenings in early August and will run through October 2023. The production will run weekends from October 6-8 and October 13-15 at the Oswego Players, “The Little Theatre on the Water. For more information and ticket sales please go to our website, https://oswegoplayers.org/ or for phone reservations please call the Box Office at 315-343-5138.

