OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Autism Task Force will once again be offering scholarship dollars to graduating seniors in Oswego County.

The task force is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorders in Oswego County.

“Supporting local high school students with scholarships is a way for our task force to continue helping students and families who have been touched by Autism,” said OCATF President, Tammy Thompson.

Any graduating senior with a current diagnosis of Autism Spectrum disorder planning post-secondary education or vocational school next fall would be eligible to apply.

The scholarship award of $6,000 will go to a single student or several students of Oswego County’s nine public high schools based on the following criteria:

Our application must be completed by the student

The recipient must be accepted to a post-secondaray or vocational school.

The recipient must be currently diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Applications must be received by the OCATF by May 6 for final review and selection by our committee.

Our final selection of the student to be awarded will be announced to the school by May 25.

If you have any questions, please contact Tammy Thompson, OCATF vice president, at (315) 349-3510.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...