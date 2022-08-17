OSWEGO – Christ the Good Shepherd, Roman Catholic Community for the City of Oswego and Town of Scriba, is once again offering Faith Formation classes for the 2022-2023 school year.

The schedule is as follows:

– Grades 1 thru 6, including 2nd Grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start Sunday, September 25, 9:00am-10:00am OR

– 2nd Grade Sacramental Prep (First Communion), classes start Monday, September 26, 6:00pm-7:00pm

– Grades 7 thru 10 (including Confirmation) at the Newman Center, classes start Sunday, October 16, 7:30pm – 8:45pm

Online registration is now open on our website: christthegoodshepherd.org or by calling 315-343-2333.

All classes, except grades 7 thru 10, are held at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 134 East Fifth Street in Oswego. Classes for Grades 7 thru 10 are held at the Newman Center, 36 New Street in Oswego.

Please call 315-343-2333 for more information.

