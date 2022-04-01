FULTON – The Battle of the Books made a successful return to the Fulton City School District this month as teams from the four Fulton elementary schools went virtual on Zoom to battle it out in the reading-inspired competition.

In addition to honors within their own schools, the teams vied for a chance to represent FCSD in the upcoming Super Regional Battle competition, to be held virtually this year. The regional battle is scheduled for Friday, April 22.

To compete, teams of students read and studied a list of eight books before taking part in their individual elementary competitions. Moving forward, each school sent their top two teams – a third/fourth grade “level one” group and fifth/sixth-grade “level two” group – to the district-wide competition.

Top honors for level one went to the “Volney’s Readers are Leaders” team, consisting of Leah Parks, Kinsley Shortslef and Ava Thurlow. “Lanigan’s Royal Readers” and “The Mustangs,” another Volney entry, finished in a tie for second place. Henry Becker, Josi Galini, Bailey Levea, and Alivia Mazzole represented Lanigan, while Emerie Dorschel, Parker Hicks, Carson Murray and Elijah Stoddard stood tall for Volney. “The Marvelous Mighty Fairgrieve Kids” won third place honors with a team featuring Myka Barker, Finley Terpening, Kendra Turner and Madelyn Vant.

Fairgrieve Elementary claimed the top two spots in level two. Fairgrieve’s “A Novel Bunch” took home top honors, with “Believer Readers” finishing second. Jaleel Barnwell, Andie Kerr, and Amelia Monroe made up “A Novel Bunch,” while the “Believer Readers” trio consisted of HayLeigh Lenz, Hailey Niver, and Klaire Vant. “Rainbow Readers 2.0” from Volney, featuring students Sophie Brewster, Hayden Crofoot and Ava King rounded out the top three finishers.

The first-place teams from each level will now compete in the Virtual Super Regional Battle on April 22. The top teams from Oswego, Onondaga, Cortland and Madison Counties will compete in this final competition.

