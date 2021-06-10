FULTON – This coming Saturday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. there will be a benefit for Carmine Joyes at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Rd., in Sterling, New York.

Seven-year-old Carmine, of Fulton, New York, was severely burned in April from a fire explosion in Martville, New York, which caused over 40% of his body to become covered in third-degree burns. Carmine was transferred to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston, Masscahusetts, where he will undergo many surgeries. Carmine is a very friendly, and happy boy that has a long recovery ahead of him.

This benefit is taking place to help raise money for medical expenses regarding Carmine’s surgery, as well as raising money would help Carmine’s mother, Marion Joyes, to travel back and forth from Boston to New York, as she is still working to help pay bills.

There will be raffles, baked good sales, live music, pre-sale chicken dinners & dine-in seating with reservations as seating is limited due to COVID-19. The pre-sale chicken dinner tickets have ended, however there are limited dinners still available at $25 dollars for each dinner at first come first serve.

This includes half a barbeque chicken, baked beans, potatoes, and a dinner roll. Masks are required unless seated and all COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. You can bring your own lawn chair if you would like to sit outside and there will be tables as well.

For tickets, you can send an email, call, or send a text to Brittany Gates [email protected] or call her at (315)-398-4205, or you can contact Ashley Gates [email protected] or call her at (315)-879-4168, or visit www.collaca.com. We hope you can all be there to show your kindness and support for Carmine and his family during this difficult time.

The Facebook event page can be found here.

The GoFundMe link can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...