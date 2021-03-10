FULTON – Beth Ann Dice recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary about how her life journey led to the development of her local business Mission: Midlife Wellness Studio.

The studio focuses on improving women’s wellness through her 4M method: meals, movement, mindset, and magic. She personalizes each member’s program to their specific needs based on her expertise in nutrition, sleep, personal training, and lifestyle and weight management.

During the past year Beth Ann has served her clients virtually. Offering over 30 programs and 600 workouts she can create a personalized program for any woman who wishes to improve her well-being and do so from wherever they may be including the comfort of their own home.

You can read more about Mission: Wellness Studio on her website www.bethanndic.com or contact her via email at [email protected]

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit us on Facebook.

