MEXICO, NY – A Better Cut-N-Style in 382 Dry Bridge Rd. in Mexico, New York, has partnered with the Cancer Services Program of the North Country to help promote the importance of regular breast exams and the many free cancer screenings that are available through the program.

Throughout the month of October the stylists at Better Cut-N- Style will be providing its customers with information on breast cancer along with some free gifts including personal health calendars, nail kits, shower cards all providing the information on how they can access free breast cancer screenings through the Cancer Services of the North Country.

The program provides a number of cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings free of charge to community members who are both uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age. For more information on the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830, visit www.oco.org or follow the program on www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings.

