OSWEGO – Following is a statement from Oswego High School Board of Education candidate Bill Braun as he runs for a seat:

“I grew up in North Syracuse and have also lived in Manlius. We moved to Oswego two years ago because I spent much of my free time fishing here in the river and in the lake, and because we love the small-town atmosphere.

“My wife Sandy and I have two boys in the seventh and 12thgrades. Our older son has been the Violin Concert Master for the OHS High School Orchestra, and was selected for the NY All State Orchestra, in addition to numerous other violin honors in the past few years. He will soon be attending Liberty University in Virginia, in their Honors program.

“Our younger son also plays at a strong level musically with the cello, and he was selected to play in the seventh-ninth grade All County Orchestra when he was in sixth grade, and he was the First Chair. He is a very good athlete as well, making all three Modified Sports teams that he tried out for in the seventh grade. Both have been very good students.

“Sandy and I are pretty demanding with them, but we also try to have a lot of fun whenever possible. Generally, I would bring that mindset to the Board, if elected. A little firm, but fun-loving.

“I have a Master’s in Philosophy from the University of Nebraska, and a Master’s in Christian Education from Dallas Theological Seminary. My Bachelor’s was from Virginia Tech, in Liberal Arts. I especially liked studying Shakespeare at the time.

“I have worked as a Financial Advisor for about 20 years. I started with Edward Jones Investments, then to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and then to IBN Financial in Liverpool in 2012, where I still work.

“I currently serve on the Board of Directors for the Mars Hill Radio Network, which is based in Syracuse, and broadcasts on many stations across Upstate NY. The Syracuse station is WMHR, at FM 102.9. We attend Elim Grace Church in Oswego, and have made many friends there.

“I have many personal goals related to our church, and of course I have many financial goals that I constantly work on as a professional in the field. I devote a lot of time to fishing for fun, and take many friends with me.

“We like Oswego a lot and are very glad we moved here. I would be happy to contribute my experiences and skills to the Board if elected.”

Braun’s agenda:

“A Voice For Change”

Bill Braun for Oswego City School District Board of Education on May 16, 2023:

I have worked as a Financial Advisor since 2004, and have Master’s degrees in Christian Education and in Philosophy. I currently have two boys in the district,

I am passionate about children’s education and the community, and have enjoyed serving on a steering committee with OHS Principal Lanigan this school year.

Here is a summary of my agenda, if I am elected to the Board:

Oswego City schools are ranked one and two out of five by the website School Digger. Schools in Mexico, Pulaski and Sandy Creek are ranked [with] three – four stars. Many Onondaga County schools are ranked [with] four – five stars, like Baldwinsville, FM, JD, and CNS; even though each spends less per student than Oswego. Our administrators and teachers need to be fully supported to improve student performance. We can and need to do better.

The school children need to be kept safe. The frequent fighting among students at the middle and high schools is unacceptable and must be stopped. Drugs and vaping cannot keep coming in.

As performance improves, money should be spent wisely to improve the appearance of the schools, hopefully resulting in many Micron workers choosing to live here with their families.

Parents have the right to know all that is taking place at school with their own children. For example, school administrators and teachers should not be initiating gender identity conversations with children apart from parent knowledge and participation, or teach about LGBTQ without notification and the opportunity to opt out.

I ask for your support and vote. Together we can make a difference. The schools and the Board of Education need change. Questions or feedback? Please email me at [email protected], or join us at Bill Braun for School Board 2023 on Facebook.

