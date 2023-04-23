Bosco’s and Lakeside Restaurant – Tie for first place in the Seventh Annual March Meatball Madness Contest

OSWEGO – On March 25th, 2023 the United Baptist Church of Scriba held its seventh annual “March Meatball Madness” takeout spaghetti dinner at the United Baptist Church of Scriba. During the event, four judges taste-tested meatballs from 7 different establishments in Oswego County. When the results were tallied; Bosco’s of Oswego and the Lakeside Restaurant of Pulaski tied for 1st place for the best-tasting meatballs. As a special note, the recipe for the meatballs and sauce from Lakeside came from Booth’s late uncle, John Futia.

We would like to thank all those who donated to the cause and stopped by to pick up a dinner. All proceeds from the event were divided between the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program, Oswego County Family Resource Center, and the Oswego Desens House.

from left to right are Keith Franklin (United Baptist Church of Scriba representative, Bart Ford (Boscos’ meat manager), Jacob Boyzuck (Bosco’s meat manager), Jackie Franklin (United Baptist Church of Scriba representative). File photo April 2023. rom left to right are Jackie Franklin (United Baptist Church of Scriba representative, Nancy Booth (Owner of Lakeside Restaurant), Keith Franklin (United Baptist Church of Scriba representative).

