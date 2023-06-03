OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau hosts a Kids Yard Sale and Kids Fun Day on Saturday, June 17. The yard sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with fun day activities open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Breitbeck Park on Lake Street in Oswego.

The Kids Yard Sale gives children the opportunity to sell their unwanted items and learn about money. With more than 60 tables set up, they can also browse items and shop from the sales of other kids. There is no fee for a spot, but sellers must provide their own tables and chairs.

Kids Fun Day features a variety of free games and activities, including face painting by Grace, potato sack races, three-legged races, outdoor hopscotch, corn hole, bean bag toss and more. Prizes will be given to the winners of the potato sack races and three-legged races.

Fox and Stag Ranch Co. offers $5 pony rides, while R.S. Henna will have henna tattoos available for sale. The Oswego Rotary Club will sell popcorn and hold free bike and scooter raffles.

Johnny’s Roadside BBQ and Penguins Ice Cream will also be at the event selling their savory dishes and sweet treats.

For more information or to reserve a spot for the Kids Yard Sale, contact Jennifer Losurdo at 315-349-3451 Ext. 3451 or email [email protected].

