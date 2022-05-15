OSWEGO – The Buc Boosters will be hosting the 2022 Senior Athlete Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the Oswego High School stadium, home of the Buccaneers.

Oswego High School athletes and teams will be recognized for their efforts, through a variety of awards and scholarships for the 2021-22 season.

The event is open to the public and in an effort to continue to build an improved culture, connecting the athletes from modified sports through varsity, the Buc Boosters have invited modified athletes, their coaches and family members to the event.

“The Oswego community has a rich tradition of athletics that begin with our strong feeder programs like Oswego Minor Hockey, Oswego Little League. Oswego Youth Soccer, and Leprechaun League basketball to name a few,” said Sean Callen, president of the Buc Boosters. ?“Our modified sports at our Oswego Middle School then provides that next step in development, and provides a transition, strong connection and sense of Buc pride to our junior varsity and varsity levels.”

“We are excited to welcome district athletes, their coaches and families, so they can support their high school peers and senior class,” he added.

In addition to the athletic awards, the ceremony will be highlighted by guest speaker, retired teacher and 30 year veteran Coach, Paul Muench. The program will conclude with a video and recognition of Coach of the Year and Fan of the Year.

“The Buc Boosters are once again excited to provide a positive and memorable end of the year event for all of our students,” Callen said. “Additionally, we are looking forward to continuing our efforts this Fall with a Buc pride and homecoming week that all student-athletes, student body, and our community will enjoy.”

