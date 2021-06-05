BUSINESSES FROM ACROSS THE AREA, CIVIC GROUPS, FOUNDATIONS, AND INDIVIDUALS HAVE ALL STEPPED UP TO SUPPORT FULTON BLOCK BUILDERS

In January 2021, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) launched their Fundraising Campaign, and once again the community support was astonishingly strong. Reyne Pierce, Jennifer Whalen, Karen Perwitz, Tammy Keding, Ann Casey, and Linda Eagan make up the FBB Fundraising Committee. “We all think the changes that FBB are bringing to the city are phenomenal and we are proud to go out to local businesses, civic groups, foundations, and individuals to ask for their support,” said Pierce. “We all volunteer to serve as Fundraisers and there are many more volunteers serving on multiple FBB committees. Organizations tell us they rarely are told that their contribution will be multiplied. Generally, an organization accepts that 70-80% of each dollar donated goes to the root cause, but thanks to the volunteers, the Shineman match and the homeowner investments, a donation to FBB is multiplied 4 times over and more!”

Donations in 2021 have ranged from the Shineman match of $150,000 to Dennis and Kellie Merlino’s $10.00 monthly recurring donation. “Each donation not only helps us to reach our goal, but each donation also sends a strong message to everyone in the community of Fulton, that investing in Fulton is a good investment” commented Keding. “As a real estate agent for Leah’s Century 21, I see the impact of this program and the desire for people to choose Fulton as their home. It’s such a pleasure to volunteer and to see the excitement of our residents”

Fulton Block Builders heard from many participants about how good it feels to be part of something that’s improving their area, bringing neighbors together, and lifting up their city. In 2019, one block started a Pay-It-Forward and the idea caught on! This year, past participants donated nearly $4,000 to FBB. “I’ve lived in Fulton 65 years, and I have never seen a program have such a positive transformation in our neighborhoods. This year Richard and I, not only decided to ‘Pay It Forward,’ I also became a first-time Block Leader. What a great experience it has been already. Sharing our neighborhood’s history, getting to know new neighbors and having them help one another is truly motivating,” said Nellie Eggelton

To learn more about the Fulton Block Builder program, please follow it on Facebook and frequent their webpage at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...