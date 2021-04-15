ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Central School District is seeking input and feedback from parents, guardians, staff members, administrators, students, community members, board members and business owners in developing a new strategic plan.

This strategic planning follows the establishment of new vision, mission and core values statements by the APW Board of Education that stemmed from surveys and community feedback.

The new mission statement is “Because we believe in the potential of each student, we provide diverse opportunities and a competitive education for all learners.” The new vision statement is “Every learner prepared for their individual chosen path.” And finally, the core values are integrity, achievement, care & compassion, continuous growth and safety for all.

“We are developing a strategic plan over the next five months to honor our mission, vision and values,” said APW Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Pupil Personnel Services Naomi Ryfun, Ed.D. “The strategic plan is important, because it is the roadmap that provides direction for an organization.”

The APW Community is invited to attend one of three stakeholder meetings on April 28. Registration is available online at www.apwschools.org. More information can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...