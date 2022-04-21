Camp Rainbow of Hope, a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one, returns as an overnight camp August 15-17 at Camp Hollis this year, said Elena Twiss, executive director, Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH).

“The Friends of Oswego County Hospice in collaboration with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and Integrative Counseling Services, host this unique camp experience that allows children to enjoy fun summer camp activities, mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors,” Twiss said. “This three-day camp allows children to make connections with peers, learn coping skills, and how to process complex emotions that accompany grief, all while taking part in fun events and activities.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the camp was cancelled in 2020 and was held as a day camp in 2021, Twiss said. “If there is a rise in safety concerns this summer, the overnight camp may need to be condensed into a day camp. In that case all participants will be notified ahead of time.”

Applications are now being accepted for campers (age 8-12) and big buddies (ages 13-18). This program is open to any child who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Applications and more information can be found on the Friends of Oswego County Hospice website: https://friendsofhospice.org/events.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice is the giving hand to enhance the time patients and their families have together by providing financial assistance and volunteer support to the Oswego County Hospice Program. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-343-5223.

