WATERFORD, NY– Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to take part in the Canalway Challenge in 2023. The free program welcomes people of all ages and abilities to set a personal mileage goal and then walk, run, cycle, or paddle along the NYS Canal System to achieve it and receive recognition and rewards.

Participants can choose from a range of mileage options, including 15 miles, 90 miles, 180 miles, and 360 miles. A 1st Mile Challenge is open to people with mobility challenges.

“The canal’s history along with the impressive variety of communities and sites to discover along it make this challenge unique. If you need a little motivation or direction to get out and get active this summer or if you’re ready for a fun fitness adventure, the Canalway Challenge is for you,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Now in its fifth year, Canalway Challenge participants from 28 U.S. states and four countries have logged nearly one million miles along New York’s canals and Canalway Trail to date.

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “As another canal season kicks-off, we are delighted to continue our support of the Canalway Challenge as this program is designed to encourage exploration and recreation, offering fun-filled experiences for all ages and abilities. We look forward to welcoming visitors, tourists, and adventure-seekers alike as they enjoy the state’s historic Canal System and its adjoining trails.”

Registration is open to individuals, organizations, and teams. People can complete the Challenge in one big trip or many small ones from May 1 through the end of October. Upon completion, participants receive a mileage sticker, magnet and, new for 2023, set of four commemorative postcards.

Sign up at www.canalwaychallenge.com

The NYS Canal System officially opens for the season on Friday, May 19, 2023.

ABOUT THE ERIE CANALWAY NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR

Nearly 200 years after its construction, the Erie Canal remains an iconic symbol of American ingenuity and determination. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor preserves New York’s extraordinary canal heritage, promotes the Corridor as a world-class tourism destination, and fosters vibrant communities connected by more than 500 miles of waterway. It achieves its mission in partnership with the National Park Service, New York State agencies, non-profit organizations, local residents, and more than 200 communities across the full expanse of upstate New York. http://www.eriecanalway.org/



