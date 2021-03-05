Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is hosting a free screening of Disney/Pixar’s ‘Onward’ at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 20 in the CYO, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton.

Seating is limited and registering in advance is required for the movie. “Be sure to register early for your family and save your space. At least one adult must attend,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “ Doors open at 10:00 a.m. and the movie starts at 11:00 a.m. Call 315-598-3980, extension 269, to register or ask questions.

“In addition, our thrift store will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and our food pantry will be open to the public from noon to 2:00 p.m.

“Local businesses or individuals are invited to advertise to the audience before the movie with an on-screen message for just $50. It’s an inexpensive way to show your support while promoting your business. All proceeds will fund our critical programs for emergency services that provide thousands of county residents with basic needs and necessities. Contact Tim Archer, [email protected], to sign up or ask questions.”

For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...