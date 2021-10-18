Cathy’s Wings Donation Drive To Support Oswego County Opportunities

SCRIBA, NY – Cathy’s Wings, 5339 Route 104 in Scriba, will host a Donation Drive to benefit the many human services programs of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO). The drive begins November 1 and continues through December 13.

As an incentive, everyone who donates items to OCO will receive a coupon good for a variety of special offers such as half off a pizza, free breadsticks, free toppings, or a free 2-liter of soda. Additionally, every person who donates will be entered into a drawing to win a free large cheese pizza each month throughout 2022.

With OCO’s programs serving everyone from newborns to seniors there is a need for a variety of items.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic we have seen a notable increase in the number of people our programs are serving,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We’re pleased that Cathy’s Wings offered to host this donation drive for us.”

Dolbear said that some of the items OCO is most in need of include; new hygiene products such as toothpaste/toothbrushes; soap and shampoo; infant, adolescent and adult clothing; shelf stable and canned foods; socks, shoes, coats, and gloves; infant and toddler items and toys; booster/high chairs; and books for all ages.

“We are happy to help OCO with its mission and give back to the community that has helped support our business throughout this difficult time,” said Cathy’s Wings & Pizza owner Roger Barnes. “We will be promoting the donation drive through our social media and will distributing fliers with every delivery.”

