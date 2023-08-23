OSWEGO COUNY – Cayuga Community College has officially announced the graduates in its Class of 2023 following the recent conclusion of the Summer term. Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2022, January 2023, May 2023, or August 2023:

Associate of Applied Science

Victor Blair, of Fulton

Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego

Joshua Collett, of Oswego

Sarah Crucitti, of Oswego

Erica Davis, of Oswego

Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal

Kristopher Ferrara, of Fulton

Brooke Halstead, of Fulton

Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego

Hayley Jones, of Oswego

Julia Kingsley, of Oswego

Desiree Latulip, of Oswego

Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal

Amanda Miller, of Oswego

Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton

Brianna Prior, of Mexico

Payton Scruton, of Phoenix

Kamilyn Shaw, of Oswego

Jaime Thompson, of Oswego

Karlin Twiss, of Mexico

Jared Yoder, of Oswego

Associate of Arts

Wyatt Bourgeois, of Cleveland

Marissa Britton, of Pennellville

Samantha Brundage, of Fulton

Logan Carvey, of Fulton

Joseph Deaver, of Oswego

Reid Devendorf, of Fulton

Melissa Fitzgerald, of Oswego

Tyler Griffin, of Oswego

Emalee Herrington, of Central Square

Samantha Hoyt, of Oswego

Samantha Hudson, of Fulton

Maureen Kinney, of Oswego

Aiden Longley, of Fulton

Tayler Miner, of Oswego

Reve Myers, of Oswego

Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton

Emily Powers, of Oswego

Angelin Reyes, of Oswego

Avery Richards, of Oswego

Beth Serow, of Oswego

Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego

Paige Seymour, of Oswego

Tristyn Shortt, of Oswego

Kelsey Truax, of Oswego

Chase Trumble, of Central Square

Hannah Woodard, of Oswego

Associate of Science

Danielle Adams, of Central Square

Casey Arrona, of Fulton

Richard Benson, of Central Square

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego

Adam Coe, of Oswego

Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton

Madison Eng, of Oswego

Alexa Fadden, of Oswego

Matthew Firenze, of Fulton

Pauliene Hodge, of Constantia

Esperanza Hotchkiss, of Fulton

Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton

Jacob Lofthouse, of Oswego

Michela Palmowski, of Hannibal

Ethan Proud, of Oswego

Derek Schumaker, of Constantia

Cassandra Seaton, of Fulton

Ashley St. John, of Oswego

Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia

Alexander Stoutenger, of Fulton

Julianne Verceles, of Oswego

Alayna Walker, of Parish

Robert Washburn, of Oswego

Ashley Watson, of Fulton

Justina Webb, of Fulton

McKenzie Wright, of Parish

Certificate

Mathew Broadwell, of Oswego

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

