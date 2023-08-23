OSWEGO COUNY – Cayuga Community College has officially announced the graduates in its Class of 2023 following the recent conclusion of the Summer term. Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2022, January 2023, May 2023, or August 2023:
Associate of Applied Science
Victor Blair, of Fulton
Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego
Joshua Collett, of Oswego
Sarah Crucitti, of Oswego
Erica Davis, of Oswego
Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal
Kristopher Ferrara, of Fulton
Brooke Halstead, of Fulton
Lindsey Hodge, of Oswego
Hayley Jones, of Oswego
Julia Kingsley, of Oswego
Desiree Latulip, of Oswego
Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal
Amanda Miller, of Oswego
Adonis Morales Marroquin, of Fulton
Brianna Prior, of Mexico
Payton Scruton, of Phoenix
Kamilyn Shaw, of Oswego
Jaime Thompson, of Oswego
Karlin Twiss, of Mexico
Jared Yoder, of Oswego
Associate of Arts
Wyatt Bourgeois, of Cleveland
Marissa Britton, of Pennellville
Samantha Brundage, of Fulton
Logan Carvey, of Fulton
Joseph Deaver, of Oswego
Reid Devendorf, of Fulton
Melissa Fitzgerald, of Oswego
Tyler Griffin, of Oswego
Emalee Herrington, of Central Square
Samantha Hoyt, of Oswego
Samantha Hudson, of Fulton
Maureen Kinney, of Oswego
Aiden Longley, of Fulton
Tayler Miner, of Oswego
Reve Myers, of Oswego
Sarah Ann Perkins, of Fulton
Emily Powers, of Oswego
Angelin Reyes, of Oswego
Avery Richards, of Oswego
Beth Serow, of Oswego
Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego
Paige Seymour, of Oswego
Tristyn Shortt, of Oswego
Kelsey Truax, of Oswego
Chase Trumble, of Central Square
Hannah Woodard, of Oswego
Associate of Science
Danielle Adams, of Central Square
Casey Arrona, of Fulton
Richard Benson, of Central Square
Justin Charsky, of Pulaski
Jennifer Ciarla, of Oswego
Adam Coe, of Oswego
Kimberly Eggleton, of Fulton
Madison Eng, of Oswego
Alexa Fadden, of Oswego
Matthew Firenze, of Fulton
Pauliene Hodge, of Constantia
Esperanza Hotchkiss, of Fulton
Lauren Kingsley, of Fulton
Jacob Lofthouse, of Oswego
Michela Palmowski, of Hannibal
Ethan Proud, of Oswego
Derek Schumaker, of Constantia
Cassandra Seaton, of Fulton
Ashley St. John, of Oswego
Wendi Starusnak, of Constantia
Alexander Stoutenger, of Fulton
Julianne Verceles, of Oswego
Alayna Walker, of Parish
Robert Washburn, of Oswego
Ashley Watson, of Fulton
Justina Webb, of Fulton
McKenzie Wright, of Parish
Certificate
Mathew Broadwell, of Oswego
About Cayuga Community College
Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.