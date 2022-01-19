Cayuga Community College Announces Oswego County Student Accolades For Fall 2021 Semester

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College has announced student accolades for the Fall 2021 semester.

Below are students from Oswego County who were named to the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

Full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 are eligible for the President’s List.

Marissa Britton, of Pennellville

Zachary Burdick, of Oswego

Amanda Carey, of Oswego

Justin Charsky, of Pulaski

Alyssa Cheeley, of Oswego

Kaylee Foster, of Fulton

Mackenzie Hoegler, of Oswego

Lexxi Hoey, of Oswego

Dustin Kavanaugh, of Oswego

Chloe Lytle, of Pennellville

Emily Mackey, of Fulton

Serena Mashaw, of Hannibal

Blandy Perez Vasquez, of Fulton

Ashlee Pluff, of Fulton

Emily Powers, of Oswego

Kenzie Shaw, of Mexico

Alyssa Spicer, of Oswego

Emma Sushereba-Wilson, of Oswego

Shawna Vachon, of Oswego

Ian Venton, of Oswego

Alayna Walker, of Parish

Emma Wood, of Hannibal

President’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2021 semester and earned a minimum GPA of 3.8 qualify for the President’s List.

Deborah Butcher, of Fulton

Aleah Duchano, of West Monroe

Kelly Lawton, of Pennellville

Erin Pickrell, of Fulton

Brianna Prior, of Oswego

Bayley Raponi, of Fulton

Ashley Rupert, of Fulton

Dawn Smith, of Oswego

Kendall Smith, of Constantia

Brendan Todt, of Fulton

Provost’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.5 to 3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Richard Benson, of Central Square

Mitchell Bruce, of Oswego

Victoria Crisafulli, of Oswego

Erica Davis, of Oswego

Sara Delbrocco, of Oswego

Reid Devendorf, of Fulton

Jonathan Dickquist, of Hannibal

Dacoda Fadden, of Oswego

Darien Franke, of Pennellville

Alaina Galutz, of Oswego

Ashley Johnson, of Oswego

Veronica Jones, of Oswego

Renatta Kent, of Fulton

Jason Knopp, of Phoenix

Lori Lamb, of Oswego

Anna Mullin, of Altmar

Colin O’Neill, of Mexico

Taylor Peterson, of Oswego

Katerina Porcari, of Fulton

Avery Richards, of Oswego

Teresa Serrano-Moody, of Oswego

Tiffany Sidmore, of Fulton

Matthew Slattery, of Oswego

Ashley St. John, of Oswego

Jacob St. Laurent, of Phoenix

William Stoutenger, of Fulton

Justina Webb, of Fulton

Jerrett Williams, of Fulton

Alex Wurster, of Central Square

Provost’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.5-3.799 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Kimberly Bednarz, of Fulton

Trent Harrington, of Parish

Amber LaNigra, of Central Square

Paige Seymour, of Oswego

Andrew Woodruff, of Fulton

Dean’s List

Full-time students who earn a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Ethan Abelgore, of Fulton

Zachary Almeter, of Fulton

Rosa Bravo Rios, of Oswego

Abigail Cook, of Oswego

Allyssa Copeland, of Oswego

Ayla Cowley, of Parish

Joel Dunn, of Oswego

Cierra Dunning, of Oswego

Marihya Herrick, of Central Square

Jacob Kelly, of Oswego

Maureen Kinney, of Oswego

Nicole Mistico, of Fulton

Savanna Reser, of Fulton

Joshua Roberts, of Hannibal

Kaileigh Roy, of Oswego

Derek Schumaker, of Constantia

Jacob Weigand, of Oswego

Dean’s List, Part-Time

Part-time students who have completed at least 12 credits at Cayuga, accumulated 6 or more credits in the Fall 2021 semester and earned a GPA of 3.25-3.499 qualify for the Dean’s List.

Haley Faith, of Oswego

Jessica Leppien, of Pulaski

Sarah Mathew, of Fulton

Ethan Proud, of Oswego

Kassie Wallis, of Fulton

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

