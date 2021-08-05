AUBURN/FULTON, NY – Cayuga Community College students will have greater access to scholarships to continue their academic career after the Cayuga Community College Foundation unanimously voted to increase its funding for scholarships for new and returning students.

Recognizing that students and their families may face greater challenges while starting or continuing their higher education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation Board of Directors voted to increase available scholarship funding for Cayuga students.

“The College plays an essential role in the region’s academic success and economic development, and our Board of Directors and donors have consistently recognized that fact,” said Foundation Executive Director Guy Cosentino. “Whenever the College and its students have faced a need, our donors have responded, particularly amid the challenges our students and their families have faced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That support says a lot about the local community and its people.”

“On behalf of everyone at Cayuga Community College, I would like to thank our College Foundation and donors for their continued generous support of our students,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant. “Scholarships provided by our Foundation are a wonderful source of support for our students, who are frequently continuing their higher education along with meeting family and career responsibilities. These scholarships ensure that those who need financial assistance have the opportunity to pursue their chosen academic and career pathway.”

The decision by the Foundation Board of Directors will increase total scholarship funding from the Foundation Endowment, based on its growth, by 25 percent. The scholarships will be available for the 2022-23 academic year.

At less than $2,500 tuition per semester for students residing in the state, Cayuga is one of the most affordable higher education institutions in New York. Combined with this students-first financial approach, the College offers extensive scholarship opportunities based on need, academic excellence and discipline, as well as scholarships sponsored by specific organizations or corporations. A full listing of scholarships can be found at https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/giving/scholarships/.

Interested students should contact the College’s Admissions and Student Financial Services Offices for information and to apply for scholarships for the following academic year.

For more information about Cayuga and the College Foundation, visit www.cayuga-cc.edu.

