FULTON – Cayuga Community College’s new Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) will be the scene of a day-long celebration of the future of Central New York manufacturing and related career opportunities next month.

Located at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, the AMI will host Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways for high school students and Advanced Manufacturing Hiring Expo for all ages, with both events featuring representatives of regional manufacturing leaders. The events will showcase future career prospects for students and connect current members of the workforce with local employment opportunities.

Both events are scheduled for Wednesday, October 19. The Career Pathways event for students is 9:05-10:25 a.m. and 12:35-1:55 p.m., and the Hiring Expo is 3-6 p.m. Oswego County Workforce New York is co-hosting the Hiring Expo.

Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s Vice President of Workforce Development and Partnerships, said the events are a demonstration of the College’s commitment to supporting the local workforce and the regional manufacturing industry.

“Our Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways and Hiring Expo connect employers with interested candidates and shows local students the career potential of the Central New York manufacturing industry. At the same time, attendees can explore the AMI and realize the short-term training avenues available at Cayuga,” said Dr. Kimura. “These events illustrate the possibilities in the manufacturing industry, and we think they will benefit everyone who attends.”

“The Hiring Expo is an excellent opportunity for local employers and job seekers to connect and learn from each other,” said Rachel Pierce, the Board Executive Director and Director of Employment and Training for Oswego County Workforce New York. “This is another step forward in the growth of economic and workforce development in Oswego County, centered on the strong manufacturing industry present in our community.”

For the Career Pathways event, high school juniors and seniors will discover products built in Central New York, attend hands-on lessons in pneumatics, hydraulics and motor controls led by local experts, and discuss open positions and starting salaries with industry representatives.

At the Hiring Expo, attendees can participate in onsite interviews and networking sessions, and hear employer presentations on career opportunities and open positions.

Participating businesses include Constellation, Davis Standard, EJ USA, Feldmeier Equipment, The Fulton Companies, Giovanni Foods, Huhtamaki, Novelis, O-I Glass, Tessy Plastics and the Workforce Development Institute. Both sessions will include details on short-term training at Cayuga and the College’s manufacturing-related certificates, credentials and degree programs.

Officially opened in May, Cayuga’s AMI is a 7,800-square-foot facility that hosts credit and non-credit courses. Designed with significant input from regional manufacturing leaders, the AMI features training units in pneumatics, hydraulics, motors, piping and industry-grade programmable logic controls stations. Cayuga’s manufacturing-related programs feature curricula that is responsive to industry needs, and is designed to place students and graduates in the greatest possible position for future employment.

Individuals or businesses interested in attending either event should contact Fulton Campus Operations Manager Amanda Reed at 315-592-4143, ext. 3089, or email [email protected].

