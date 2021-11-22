Cayuga’s Nursing Program Earns Top Grade From Nursing Schools Almanac

AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s Nursing program received another accolade this month when Nursing Schools Almanac rated it the top associate’s degree program for nursing in New York.

In their online ratings, Nursing Schools Almanac rated Cayuga’s program the best among almost 70 associate’s degree programs in New York. The ratings are based on an evaluation of each college’s record of graduates passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX) on their first attempt.

Program Director Mary Driscoll credited the hard work by faculty and the determination of their students for making the College’s program a success.

“Cayuga’s Nursing program is rigorous from the first day to the last day, and our faculty are dedicated to preparing our students and ensuring they have the knowledge and training to succeed,” she said. “Our students have a proven record of not only excelling on the NCLEX, but of being talented, reliable nurses once they join the field. We’re proud of the effort they demonstrate in our program and of their commitment to helping those in need.”

In their statewide rankings, Nursing Schools Almanac tracked NCLEX pass rates for most colleges from 2011 through 2020. Aspiring registered nurses are required to pass the NCLEX before they begin practicing.

Of associate’s degree programs in New York, Cayuga’s pass rate of 98.1 percent for first-time test-takers was the top score. From 2011 through 2020, 405 of the 413 graduates from Cayuga’s program passed the NCLEX on their first try.

Cayuga’s two-year Nursing program emphasizes professional standards, clinical judgments based on evidence-based practice, patient-centered care and advocacy, leadership and communication. Students experience a variety of clinical settings, preparing them to provide care for patients of any age.

The highly competitive program is available on Cayuga’s Auburn and Fulton Campuses. Students are admitted to the program each fall, and are strongly encouraged to attend an information session. The next virtual information session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on December 13.

For details about Cayuga’s Nursing program and upcoming information sessions, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing/index.php.

About Cayuga Community College

Founded in 1953, Cayuga Community College is one of 64 accredited institutions that make up the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Cayuga offers open access and an affordable gateway to higher education, with courses and degree programs offered at campuses in Auburn and Fulton, NY and online. Cayuga Community College provides a strong liberal arts foundation for further study and career preparation. The College also addresses identified community needs through targeted training and personal enrichment programs. By sustaining academic excellence within a supportive learning environment, the College, a careful steward of human and fiscal resources, serves as a valuable asset to the development of our local, regional, and global communities.

