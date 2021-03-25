AUBURN/FULTON – Cayuga Community College is joining other New York community colleges in an essential SUNY initiative promoting private industry apprenticeships to support statewide workforce development.

As part of the Apprenticeship Programs at SUNY, Cayuga will work with local business and industry leaders to promote the importance of registered apprenticeships for individuals and the long-term value of these opportunities for regional employers.

Dr. Keiko Kimura, Cayuga’s Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Fulton Campus, said the program reinforces the College’s mission of supporting students and the local workforce, many of whom balance work and rasing a family while still exploring ways to advance their career. Registered apprenticeships are an under-utilized resource capable of supporting students and regional employers, she said.

“Apprenticeships are important in developing a dynamic, evolving workforce that’s capable of stepping into careers in our emerging industries. These opportunities help potential employees gain on-the-job experience and expand the available employee base for our local employers,” Kimura said. “We’re proud to participate in the SUNY Apprenticeship Program, and we look forward to collaborating with local industries to increase available apprenticeships.”

Registered apprenticeships offer paid employment and wage progression, industry-specific standard training and nationally recognized and transferrable certificates. For employers, apprenticeships create a pipeline of qualified potential employees, a consistent training program and increased employee retention.

Funded through New York State and a grant from the United States Department of Labor, the Apprenticeship Programs at SUNY partner closely with New York State department of Labor and are committed to growing a highly skilled workforce by combining on-the-job training with related classroom instruction. The program focuses on developing pre-apprentices and register apprentices in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and other high-need fields.

Cayuga was one of 11 community colleges awarded a SUNY grant in late 2020 to participate in the expanding initiative. The College will primarily focus on developing registered apprenticeships in the advanced manufacturing industry, but will also promote increasing opportunities in healthcare and human services.

For more information about the SUNY Apprenticeship Program, visit www.suny.edu/apprenticeship/.

*Press release from Operation Oswego County.

